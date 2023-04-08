Several Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in Pittsburgh

Five Norfolk Southern train cars derailed Saturday morning in Pittsburgh, officials confirmed.

The incident took place in Pittsburgh’s West End between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m.; public safety crews say the train cars were empty and there were no injuries or hazards reported as a result of the derailment.

Police were called to the scene to help with traffic control while Norfolk Southern crews worked to remove the affected train cars from the site, a city press release stated.

West Carson Street, where the incident occurred, was temporarily closed on Saturday while the crews completed the clean-up.

Officials are still investigating what caused the derailment.

This derailment comes just a month after Norfolk Southern released a six-point safety plan in response to the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where a train was carrying many hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride. The company is also dealing with a lawsuit the Biden administration filed on March 31 over the toxic train derailment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.