Several Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in Pittsburgh

Officials are still investigating what caused the derailment.

By Scripps News Staff
April 8, 2023

Five Norfolk Southern train cars derailed Saturday morning in Pittsburgh, officials confirmed.

The incident took place in Pittsburgh’s West End between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m.; public safety crews say the train cars were empty and there were no injuries or hazards reported as a result of the derailment.

Police were called to the scene to help with traffic control while Norfolk Southern crews worked to remove the affected train cars from the site, a city press release stated. 

West Carson Street, where the incident occurred, was temporarily closed on Saturday while the crews completed the clean-up.

This derailment comes just a month after Norfolk Southern released a six-point safety plan in response to the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, where a train was carrying many hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride. The company is also dealing with a lawsuit the Biden administration filed on March 31 over the toxic train derailment. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

