Small group of Trump supporters gathers outside Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump is getting support in his home state of Florida as he awaits the news about a possible indictment.

Trump said over the weekend that he expected to be arrested Tuesday. The Manhattan district attorney is investigating hush money payments to a porn star who claimed to have had a sexual affair with Trump.

Anticipating a possible arrest, a small group of his supporters lined the streets leading to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them were waving American flags and wearing Trump gear.

Is New York prepared for unrest if Trump is arrested? Security efforts are unique in that they will also involve the FBI and Secret Service, because of the involvement of a former president.

"I just think they ought to leave him alone. I don't think he should be arrested," said Evelyn Napp, a supporter of the former president. "I don't know, I think there's a lot of other people who should be arrested before him."

The protesters were peaceful and urged others to do the same.

"What would I like to see? For whatever is going to happen in the courts to play out, for everybody to stay peaceful, for everybody to support our president and support our Constitution," said Donald Tarca.

Law enforcement in South Florida said they would be ready to respond if protests got out of hand and there was a need for crowd control.