Super Bowl LVII: Gearing up for the Big Game

The Big Game is big business – and a big deal, even if you aren’t a sports fan.

“We’re on our way to being ready,” said Harrison St. Pierre, co-owner of The Kettle Black.

The NFL says cities can make hundreds of millions of dollars hosting the Super Bowl.

“It broke pretty much every record we had,” said City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The last time Arizona hosted the game was in 2015 – the fourth of Tom Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins - and according to a university study, Phoenix saw more than $700 million in economic impact.

“We expect to see 1 million visitors in Downtown Phoenix for our Super Bowl events,” said Gallego.

This year, the Phoenix area could see similar numbers and local businesses are doing the best they can to prepare.

“We’re getting a bunch of staff to come in. we’re looking at renting the ally way out back, so we have more spots as more people come through,” said St. Pierre.

From restaurants and bars to game day gear, to places to stay – lots of people, means lots of money.

“Well, I listed the home at $10,500 a night,” said homeowner James Sirmans.

Yes, you read that right. $10,500 per night to rent a house.

“I thought ‘it’s the Super Bowl, a once in a lifetime opportunity, so why not?’” said Sirmans.

And that “why not?” mentality is really paying off. The owner says a family rented the home for four nights, for a total of $40,000.

“How often do you get the Super Bowl in your backyard?” said Sirmans.

But if renting a house isn’t your cup of tea, you could try getting a hotel room. But even that will cost you a pretty penny.

“These events draw increases demand to our destination,” said Eric Kerr of Visit Phoenix.

And you can’t forget about how fans will be getting to the big game.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is preparing for the influx of travelers.

“Back in 2015 there were 175,000 passengers going out of here in one day, this year we are expecting more,” said Frankie McLister, Sky Harbor International Airport spokesperson. “Everyone is bringing in as much hands as possible.”

American Airlines added nearly 100 extra flights to Phoenix for that busy February weekend.

This year, Super Bowl LVII will take place in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium on Sunday Feb.12, with Kickoff starting at 6:30 PM EST.