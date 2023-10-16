Texas State Fair patrons seen running, ducking for cover amid shooting

Texas State Fair attendees were seen fleeing and ducking for cover after shots rang out at the Saturday event, injuring three people and prompting an evacuation of the Dallas grounds.

One video filmed by Awbrey Steele from atop a ferris wheel shows guests running to leave the Fair Park grounds. Steele said she and a friend had just gotten on the ride when they heard screaming and saw the mass exodus toward the exit.

"The workers would not tell us what had happened," Steele said. "Police with guns ushered us to leave."

Footage from another patron shows frightened guests hiding behind displays or under tables in the fair's food court while others hurried for the exits.

Dallas police say one man fired at another man in the food court at about 7:45 p.m., resulting in three people sustaining non-life-threatening injuries from being shot.

The gunman initially fled the scene, but officials later found and arrested him, along with finding the gun believed to have been used in the crime.

The suspect was later identified as 22-year-old Cameron Tucker, who now faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The park was evacuated as the department investigated the shooting, which officials said was sparked by a conflict between two men who knew each other.

In sharing word it would have a delayed opening Sunday, state fair officials said they were "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"Safety is the number one priority of the State Fair of Texas," it said in an Instagram post. "We are committed to upholding the level of security required to ensure the State Fair of Texas event is a safe and family-friendly environment for all fairgoers, vendors, and employees."