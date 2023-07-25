This new Skittles flavor is for bravest of candy - or hot dog - lovers

Does ketchup belong in the fridge? Heinz settles debate (sort of)
Skittles and French's announced a collaboration to celebrate National Mustard Day.
Whether you're ordering a ball park hot dog or fries from a drive-thru, grabbing a couple mustard packets is must for enjoying a salty meal; and now, a different type of mustard packet can satiate the opposite craving: A sweet, tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
That's right: A limited edition French's Mustard Skittles is on the way, promising to "shock your sweet tooth and your summer."
The two companies shared news of the collaboration Tuesday in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.
"Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," said Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars. "That's why we've teamed up with French's to create the first-of-its-kind Skittles that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day."
French's has teamed up with various companies over the years to celebrate National Mustard Day: In 2019, there was mustard ice cream with Coolhaus, then mustard beer with Oskar Blues a year after. In 2021, French's baked its mustard right into Piantedosi Baking Company's hot dog buns, and last year, the mustard donut with Dough Doughnuts had its short-lived run.
French's / Skittles
"From mustard ice cream to last year's viral mustard donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on Aug. 5, we knew we had to outdo ourselves," said Valda Coryat, McCormick & Company's North American marketing vice president.
If you've "mustard" up the courage to try French's Skittles, don't expect to buy a pack at just any store.
While supplies last, French's will be giving away free fun-sized packs from its decked out "Mustard Mobile" at in-person pop-up events in three U.S. cities: Atlanta on July 31; Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2; and New York City on Aug. 5.
But if you don't live in or near those cities, you can still enter to snag some through an online sweepstakes.
