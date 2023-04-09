Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury

Masters Tournament resumes after trees fall near spectators
Woods, who was seen limping on the course, said he had reaggravated his plantar fasciitis.
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters Tournament on Sunday due to injury. He had completed seven holes of his third round.
"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!" Woods posted on Twitter.
Woods could be seen visibly limping during Saturday's play, which ended early due to weather.
Woods was in last place Saturday before the tournament was suspended, as he navigated cold and wet conditions. At the time, he was on pace for the worst 18 holes of his Masters career, according to the Associated Press.
The pro golfer is still healing from a 2021 high-speed car crash that left his right leg shattered. While he may never fully recover, Woods had said he was "lucky to be alive.
The Masters faced rough weather over the weekend. The game was also suspended Friday when three large pine trees fell near spectators due to wind.
