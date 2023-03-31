Trump faces at least one felony charge, AP sources say

The indictment against former President Donald Trump includes at least one felony count, according to two unnamed sources who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Scripps News has not yet independently confirmed the nature of any charges against Trump.

Most specific details about the indictment are still not yet public knowledge, as it remains under seal since it was filed in Manhattan on Thursday. The sources who spoke to the Associated Press said the indictment includes several charges of falsifying business records.

Trump is expected to appear for arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 4. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said in a release on Thursday that it was coordinating with Trump lawyers to arrange Trump's surrender, and a lawyer for Trump who spoke with NBC said Trump will likely follow through.

In December of 2022, a jury found Trump's company guilty of tax fraud, including on counts of falsifying business records.