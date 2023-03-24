Trump lawyer ordered to hand over documents in Mar-a-Lago inquiry

Report: Trump misled legal team about classified documents
The Department of Justice is looking into whether Trump misled his attorneys about classified documents, ABC News reported.LEARN MORE
The special counsel's inquiry into the handling of classified records at Mar-a-Lago could succeed or fail based on the attorney's testimony.
Despite his prediction of an arrest that did not happen, former President Donald Trump is facing a new legal challenge.
Trump's primary defense attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, will appear on Friday before a special grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving office.
The federal appeals court, in a sealed order, asked Corcoran to turn over any documents relating to the investigation into the former president’s retention of the records at his Florida estate.
This testimony comes on the heels of ABC News reporting that another attorney for the former president, Timothy Parlatore, met with a grand jury last December.
According to a statement Parlatore gave to the news outlet, he said he met with the grand jury voluntarily and claimed that the federal government was acting inappropriately and made attempts to break attorney-client privilege.
Parlatore was inside the courthouse for over seven hours during his December visit, according to a broadcast producer at the court.
The biggest question now is whether or not Corcoran has any documentation or audio recordings that would help the prosecution in this case, and that could present a significant legal risk for Trump and his team.
This is reminiscent of Michael Cohen’s case. Cohen flipped against Trump and provided recordings of conversations with Trump to investigators and prosecutors relating to the Stormy Daniels hush money payment probe.
