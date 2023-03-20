UFC fighter comes out as bisexual after intimate video leaks online

UFC flyweight competitor Jeff Molina announced he's bisexual in a social media post after an intimate video of him and another male leaked online.

"Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me," Molina said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I didn't see myself doing this during this part of my career," he continued. “I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the ‘bi ufc fighter’ that I’m sure would just be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter.’”

Molina criticized the person who leaked the video.

"To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this ishh I hope it was worth it," he wrote. "At the end of the day I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person."

Molina was suspended in January by the Nevada State Athletic Commission over his alleged ties to the James Krause betting scandal, according to mmafighting.com.

Krause, a retired MMA fighter turned coach, faces multiple investigations over suspicious betting activity prior to one of his client's fights. He was suspended by the NSAC in November.

Then in December, the UFC announced that any fighters associated with Krause or his gym would not be permitted in UFC events.

Molina has a professional record of 11-2, including three UFC appearances, all of which we won.

The UFC has not scheduled any other fights for him, pending the investigation.