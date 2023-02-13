US State Department issues highest advisory against travel to Russia

The U.S. is warning any American citizen still in Russia to leave immediately.

The State Department has issued its highest advisory — a level 4 — also warning Americans not to travel to Russia.

This is for a host of reasons, including Americans being singled out for detention, unpredictable local law enforcement and terrorism.

And because of declining relations between the U.S. and Russia, the State Department says it has fewer options to help Americans who get in trouble over there.

The breakdown in international relations, of course, is due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.