US surgeon general says loneliness is as deadly as smoking

Why are Americans spending more time alone?
Americans are spending more time by themselves than they have over the past 20 years. A professor who studies solitude helps explain why.LEARN MORE
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says loneliness comes with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke and premature death.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has declared loneliness and isolation the nation's latest epidemic, calling it an urgent public health issue.
"Social connection is as essential to our long-term survival as food and water," Murthy said in a report released by his office.
He said social connection improves one's overall wellbeing and reduces the risk of premature death.
In his 81-page report, Murthy compared the effects of loneliness to that of smoking.
"Loneliness is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death. The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day, and even greater than that associated with obesity and physical inactivity," he said.
Loneliness increases the risk of premature death by 26%, and isolation increases it by 29%, according to the study.
Americans are spending more time by themselves than they have over the past 20 years. A professor who studies solitude helps explain why.LEARN MORE
As a whole, the effects of loneliness and isolation can seep into a society and can be felt in schools, workplaces and civic organizations where performance, productivity and engagement are paramount.
Communities that are socially connected have better population-level health, and are even more resilient in disaster situations.
The pandemic exacerbated issues of isolation, as Americans were required to socially distance and public spaces shutdown.
The loneliness epidemic is hitting young people particularly hard. The time spent in-person with friends for those ages 15-24 has reduced by nearly 70% over almost two decades, with COVID-19 accelerating the decline in social participation.
While Murthy is calling on communities to create sustainable changes, efforts can start at the personal level.
"Our individual relationships are an untapped resource — a source of healing hiding in plain sight. They can help us live healthier, more productive, and more fulfilled lives," Murthy said.
"Answer that phone call from a friend. Make time to share a meal. Listen without the distraction of your phone. Perform an act of service. Express yourself authentically. The keys to human connection are simple, but extraordinarily powerful," he continued.
Scripps News Investigates: Paramedic questions drug many say is 'safe' after his patient died.
A California woman says she suffers from PTSD after living through the largest gas leak in U.S. history.
Robot-assisted heart procedures are reducing recovery time and complications for patients who need the delicate surgeries.
IBM's CEO said he could see about 7,800 jobs at his company being replaced with artificial intelligence.
After Disney filed a suit in federal court, a board created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will file a suit against Disney in state court.
Asian American Pacific Islanders are shaped by where they were born and how connected they are to their ethnic origins.