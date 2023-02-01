Europe

Want to give a truck to Ukrainian fighters? 'Mad Max' is your guy

The Scripps News story of 'Mad Max" is inspiring strangers to buy used trucks and drive them to Ukraine for frontline duty.

Article by Jason Bellini
February 1, 2023

An orphanage director hiding children in a city under siege, a software engineer using steel plates to turn out battle ready trucks, and a couple in Munich, Germany who saw the story of Ukraine's 'Mad Max' on Scripps News and saw an opportunity to help.

Georg Rossmair and his wife, Anja, bought a truck and drove it all the way from Germany to western Ukraine.

But there was another donation, in the bed of the pickup — a giant generator.

Max Titov, dubbed 'Mad Max,' quickly armored up and sent the truck to a frontline unit in Bakhmut. But he still wanted to find a worthy recipient for the generator.

Titov heard about Volodymyr Sahaidak, the orphanage director in Kherson who we have reported on since last March.

Sahaidak eagerly accepted the offer of a generator and Titov made a 15 hour trip across his war-torn country to deliver it in person.

