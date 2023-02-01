Want to give a truck to Ukrainian fighters? 'Mad Max' is your guy

Ukraine's 'Mad Max' Sends 4-Wheeled Foreign Fighters Into Battle
A Ukrainian software engineer is procuring used civilian cars and trucks and souping them up to survive battle.LEARN MORE
The Scripps News story of 'Mad Max" is inspiring strangers to buy used trucks and drive them to Ukraine for frontline duty.
An orphanage director hiding children in a city under siege, a software engineer using steel plates to turn out battle ready trucks, and a couple in Munich, Germany who saw the story of Ukraine's 'Mad Max' on Scripps News and saw an opportunity to help.
Georg Rossmair and his wife, Anja, bought a truck and drove it all the way from Germany to western Ukraine.
But there was another donation, in the bed of the pickup — a giant generator.
Max Titov, dubbed 'Mad Max,' quickly armored up and sent the truck to a frontline unit in Bakhmut. But he still wanted to find a worthy recipient for the generator.
Titov heard about Volodymyr Sahaidak, the orphanage director in Kherson who we have reported on since last March.
Sahaidak eagerly accepted the offer of a generator and Titov made a 15 hour trip across his war-torn country to deliver it in person.
A Ukrainian software engineer is procuring used civilian cars and trucks and souping them up to survive battle.LEARN MORE
Labor unions aimed to mobilize more than 1 million protesters to kill a bill that would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.By Christophe Ena / AP
He had faced days of pressure to sack Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while in charge of the Treasury.By Alastair Grant / AP
The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine.By Daniel Cole / AP
From controversies around labor in fashion to plastic surgery trends, the "Better Beauty" series dives into the changing beauty industry.By AP
The FDA is adding more regulations for cosmetic companies, but dermatologists say more research into ingredient safety is still needed.By AP
A Chicago business is an example of how fungi can be used as an ingredient or replacement in many different meals.By Scripps News