Want to give a truck to Ukrainian fighters? 'Mad Max' is your guy

An orphanage director hiding children in a city under siege, a software engineer using steel plates to turn out battle ready trucks, and a couple in Munich, Germany who saw the story of Ukraine's 'Mad Max' on Scripps News and saw an opportunity to help.

Georg Rossmair and his wife, Anja, bought a truck and drove it all the way from Germany to western Ukraine.

But there was another donation, in the bed of the pickup — a giant generator.

Max Titov, dubbed 'Mad Max,' quickly armored up and sent the truck to a frontline unit in Bakhmut. But he still wanted to find a worthy recipient for the generator.

Titov heard about Volodymyr Sahaidak, the orphanage director in Kherson who we have reported on since last March.

Sahaidak eagerly accepted the offer of a generator and Titov made a 15 hour trip across his war-torn country to deliver it in person.