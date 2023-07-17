Want to see Messi play in Miami? Here's how much it will cost you

Lionel Messi goes to MLS's Inter Miami after Paris Saint-Germain exit
The soccer star from Argentina has confirmed he will not return to Paris St. Germain, and will now join Inter Miami.LEARN MORE
Prior to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami, fans could get tickets to a game for as little as about $30.
Tickets for Lionel Messi's debut with Inter Miami CF on Friday are sold out, but fans can still get a glimpse of the soccer star if they are willing to shell out hundreds — or thousands — of dollars.
Prior to joining the MLS team, fans could get tickets to an Inter Miami game for as little as about $30. Now, the cheapest tickets for Friday's game against Cruz Azul are going for about $300 each. Seats near midfield in DRV PNK Stadium are going for as much as $10,000 per ticket.
Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup in 2022, was officially introduced as part of Inter Miami on Sunday.
"I'm very much moved to be here in Miami, to be with you," Messi said.
The soccer star from Argentina has confirmed he will not return to Paris St. Germain, and will now join Inter Miami.LEARN MORE
The 36-year-old will still wear the No. 10 on the back of his jersey, which is bright pink.
Messi has agreed to play with Inter Miami for 2 1/2 seasons. His deal is valued at upwards of $150 million.
Prior to joining the MLS, Messi played for the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club. Before that, he spent 17 seasons with Barcelona.
During his time in Europe, he led teams to four titles in the UEFA Champions League.
"We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our League and our sport in North America," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Fans will be able to get a look at new additions to their favorite teams ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
During the 15th stage of the race, a spectator could be seen bumping into U.S. rider Sepp Kuss as they tried to snap a picture of the cyclists.
It's WNBA All-Star weekend, and fans from across the country are coming to Las Vegas to see the big game.
Norway's data protection authority will fine Facebook's parent company $100,000 daily starting Aug. 4 due to the company's behavioral advertising.
Norway's data protection authority will fine Facebook's parent company $100,000 daily starting Aug. 4 due to the company's behavioral advertising.
As Arizona approaches an all-time record for consecutive days above 110 F, advocates say the homeless are at particular risk.