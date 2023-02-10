Wearable fitness tech is taking off

Wearable fitness tech is having a moment.

The American College of Sports Medicine projects wearable technology will be the top fitness trend in 2023.

Steve Koenig is the head of research for the Consumer Technology Association, which owns and produces the world’s most influential tech show, CES.

"The innovation that we see here at CES, it may be small now. But those small innovations can change the world," he said.

Koenig expects health tech to generate more than $13 billion in revenue this year, led by the most popular type: smartwatches. Nearly 26 million of them are expected to ship this year alone.