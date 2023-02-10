Wearable fitness tech is taking off

How Much Can Wearable Tech Influence Your Health?
Wearable health technology is as popular as ever, but it's not always clear if it's effective or secure.LEARN MORE
Experts expect health tech to generate more than $13 billion in revenue this year.
Wearable fitness tech is having a moment.
The American College of Sports Medicine projects wearable technology will be the top fitness trend in 2023.
Steve Koenig is the head of research for the Consumer Technology Association, which owns and produces the world’s most influential tech show, CES.
"The innovation that we see here at CES, it may be small now. But those small innovations can change the world," he said.
Koenig expects health tech to generate more than $13 billion in revenue this year, led by the most popular type: smartwatches. Nearly 26 million of them are expected to ship this year alone.
Wearable health technology is as popular as ever, but it's not always clear if it's effective or secure.LEARN MORE
Authorities have created a "No Drone Zone" which will restrict fans and other from flying drones during the Super Bowl.By AP
It's not something parents have to pay for. Rather, it's a service that platforms use.By Branden Camp / AP
Researchers are studying how to use AI to personalize depression treatment and potentially predict a depressive episode before it happens.By Scripps News
Instead of spending money on gifts and flowers, more consumers are starting to spend on things like concerts or sporting events instead.By AP
Authorities have created a "No Drone Zone" which will restrict fans and other from flying drones during the Super Bowl.By AP
Manufacturing jobs are finding it hard to fill open roles, and one researcher says a decline in health among men aged 25 to 54 is to blame.By AP