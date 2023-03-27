What we know and don't know about a possible Trump indictment

Another week begins with the possibility that a former president of the United States gets indicted.

Of course, that was a possibility last week, too.

The uncertainty surrounding this case speaks to the fluidity of the Manhattan district attorney's grand jury investigation into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

So what do we know for sure? In Manhattan, grand juries typically meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

A grand jury is scheduled to meet again Monday, which means an indictment Monday remains in the realm of possibility.

Last week, we saw delays from the grand jury, however. For instance, the grand jury did not meet on Wednesday.

A grand jury investigation is typically rooted in secrecy, which means information is slow to be revealed to the public.

Typically, only a prosecutor, a court reporter, witnesses and the grand jury themselves are in the room. The public is not invited.

To secure an indictment, District Attorney Alvin Bragg will need a majority vote from the grand jury.

Ultimately, the decision to indict will be — as it has always been — up to the district attorney.

One thing is clear: If an indictment occurs, it will be controversial.

Republicans from Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to former Vice President Mike Pence have already called the prosecution politically motivated.

Even some progressives have wondered if this case in Manhattan could ultimately hurt other investigations involving Trump, including an investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, involving the 2020 election and the Justice Department's inquiries into classified documents and the Jan. 6 insurrection.