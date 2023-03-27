What we know and don't know about a possible Trump indictment

Trump invokes Jan. 6 at Waco rally ahead of possible charges
Trump defended the insurrectionists and railed against prosecutors, including those overseeing multiple investigations of the former president.LEARN MORE
Uncertainty about a possible indictment runs parallel with the fluidity of the Manhattan DA's grand jury investigation of Trump. Here's what we know.
Another week begins with the possibility that a former president of the United States gets indicted.
Of course, that was a possibility last week, too.
The uncertainty surrounding this case speaks to the fluidity of the Manhattan district attorney's grand jury investigation into hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
So what do we know for sure? In Manhattan, grand juries typically meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
A grand jury is scheduled to meet again Monday, which means an indictment Monday remains in the realm of possibility.
Trump defended the insurrectionists and railed against prosecutors, including those overseeing multiple investigations of the former president.LEARN MORE
Last week, we saw delays from the grand jury, however. For instance, the grand jury did not meet on Wednesday.
A grand jury investigation is typically rooted in secrecy, which means information is slow to be revealed to the public.
Typically, only a prosecutor, a court reporter, witnesses and the grand jury themselves are in the room. The public is not invited.
To secure an indictment, District Attorney Alvin Bragg will need a majority vote from the grand jury.
Ultimately, the decision to indict will be — as it has always been — up to the district attorney.
One thing is clear: If an indictment occurs, it will be controversial.
Republicans from Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to former Vice President Mike Pence have already called the prosecution politically motivated.
Even some progressives have wondered if this case in Manhattan could ultimately hurt other investigations involving Trump, including an investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, involving the 2020 election and the Justice Department's inquiries into classified documents and the Jan. 6 insurrection.
President Donald Trump said he would be arrested on Tuesday. Trump's comments have led to a number of questions.LEARN MORE
Trump defended the insurrectionists and railed against prosecutors, including those overseeing multiple investigations of the former president.
The special counsel's inquiry into the handling of classified records at Mar-a-Lago could succeed or fail based on the attorney's testimony.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the grand jury investigating Donald Trump to be on standby for Thursday.
A large amount of sargassum is floating eastward in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to create beach hazards as is runs into coastlines.
Three students were killed in a shooting at a Nashville private Christian School on Monday, according to Scripps News Nashville.
A bank branch inside Milaca High School is giving students real-world experience managing their money.