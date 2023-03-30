What does Donald Trump's indictment mean for his presidential run?

Grand jury votes to indict former President Donald Trump
Donald Trump will be the first former president to face criminal charges. The exact charges in the indictment were not clear.
Scripps News political director Andrew Rafferty explains how an indictment is likely to affect Trump's 2024 presidential bid.
A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump in connection to a case of alleged hush-money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
The indictment comes as Trump has launched a bid for the 2024 presidency — making him the only candidate for the office to be under indictment during the race.
Scripps News political director Andrew Rafferty explains how that designation is likely to affect candidate Trump's race. He says Trump has historically framed investigations against him as evidence for claims that he is being unfairly targeted.
Meanwhile, Trump faces other investigations: A federal grand jury is investigating Trump's handling of classified documents after he left office, and a grand jury in Georgia is investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally interfered with the 2020 presidential election.
As the news of a sealed indictment filed against former President Donald Trump broke, a stream of reaction from lawmakers surfaced.
