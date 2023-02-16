What is the debt ceiling? How defaulting could affect Americans

Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries
McCarthy had all but invited himself to the White House to start the conversation before a summer debt deadline.LEARN MORE
If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, everyday Americans could see their jobs or benefits affected.
The debt ceiling, or the debt limit, is the maximum amount the federal government can borrow to finance obligations that lawmakers and presidents have already approved.
"The U.S. government, when they reach that limit, they can no longer take any additional debts," said Alexandre Padilla, chair of the Economics Department at Metropolitan State University Denver. "The debt ceiling has been raised over 100 times between World War II and nowadays."
It currently stands at $31.4 trillion. On Jan. 19, the U.S. hit its limit on how much money it can borrow. That forced the Treasury Department to initiate what it is calling "extraordinary measures" to make sure the nation has enough cash to fulfill its obligations.
Essentially, the Treasury is altering certain federal investments to preserve the country's credit until summer. That buys lawmakers time to pass legislation to either raise or suspend the amount the government is allowed to borrow. If the government isn't able to borrow, it wouldn't have enough money to pay its bills.
McCarthy had all but invited himself to the White House to start the conversation before a summer debt deadline.LEARN MORE
"And if Congress don't agree on raising the debt ceiling, the government is going to default on their debt which could lead to very tragic and dramatic consequences from the economic viewpoint," Padilla said.
It's something that has never happened, but if it does, Americans will likely be affected.
Delayed payments or defaults could affect social security payments, veterans' benefits, federal employee salaries and so much more. It could even spark millions of job losses and a recession.
The U.S. needs to keep borrowing to fund expenditures, and a default would make that stop immediately. Internationally, the U.S. dollar is where countries keep their currency for international trade, so the world's financial system could be damaged.
As Congress goes back and forth, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has written to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, saying, "I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States."
Car rental prices were still 36% higher in December compared to the same time in 2019.By LM Otero / AP
The IRS proposal would create one voluntary compliance agreement: The Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement. Here's what's in it:By Elaine Thompson / AP
The economy is one of the key topics President Joe Biden will touch on Tuesday during his State of the Union address.By Ross D. Franklin / AP
The history of Black cartoonists and comics dates back to the 1940s, and Joel Christian Gill has pushed to create more space for them today.By DC Comics
Iconic whiskey brands like Jack Daniel's can trace their history back to Black men at distilleries, but their names aren't as well known.By AP
Because of how certain military benefits are counted, on paper, families still appear to have more money than they actually do.By Nam Y. Huh / AP