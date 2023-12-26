Where Donald Trump's legal cases stand right now

Police investigating threats against Colorado Supreme Court justices
Trump lawyers made a weekend filing to throw out the federal case accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 election.
In a late night filing over the weekend, Donald Trump's lawyers asked an appeals court to throw out the federal case accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 election.
The former president's lawyers say he possesses "presidential immunity" from those charges. This comes just a day after the Supreme Court declined to take up the immunity issue for now.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court could soon decide whether Trump can appear on some states' 2024 ballots or if he violated a constitutional provision that bars insurrectionists from holding office.
Police and the FBI are now investigating possible threats against those Colorado Supreme Court justices.
Other judges and justices have been threatened in separate cases involving Trump. In Washington, D.C., Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the January 6 case in which former President Donald Trump faces 4 federal charges, received death threats. The person who made the threats was ultimately found, arrested and charged in that matter.
The Trump legal team indicated last week that they will be taking the Colorado case all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court because they believe former President Trump should be on the primary ballot.
If the U.S. Supreme Court rules and former President Trump's favor, he will be able to remain on that ballot for the primary in the state of Colorado. If not, there's a possibility that he will not be on the ballot in time for the March primary there in Colorado. We just have to wait to see, but it's very likely, Julie, that his attorneys will be filing a case to be heard on this matter with the U.S. Supreme Court.
