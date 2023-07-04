Woman dies, 9 others hurt in Michigan fireworks explosion

Fireworks warning: They caused 11 deaths, 10,200 injuries in 2022
Experts warn that even people being responsible can be at risk of injury because many fireworks contain illegal components.LEARN MORE
Ottawa County deputies said the incident happened at a fireworks show on private property Monday night.
A woman is dead and nine others were taken to a western Michigan hospital after a fireworks explosion in Park Township.
Ottawa County deputies said the incident happened at a fireworks show on private property Monday night.
The 43-year-old woman was reportedly unresponsive when first responders arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said the injuries to the nine others ranged from minor to critical.
Pictures from the scene show numerous fireworks on the ground and lawn chairs in the distance.
Authorities said several homes and vehicles were damaged in the explosion.
One vehicle's side window was completely shattered.
It's still unclear what caused the fireworks explosion. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.
This story was originally reported by Chris Bovia on Scripps News Grand Rapids.
Experts warn that even people being responsible can be at risk of injury because many fireworks contain illegal components.LEARN MORE
Veterans and the families of veterans who have contracted certain illnesses are eligible for benefits via the PACT Act, and the deadline is coming.
The powdery substance was discovered in a work area of the West Wing, Scripps News learned.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Chica Project, the African Community Economic Development of New England and the Greater Boston Latino Network.
Veterans and the families of veterans who have contracted certain illnesses are eligible for benefits via the PACT Act, and the deadline is coming.
The men's event was delayed by more than an hour due to severe weather in the New York area.
The move is the latest effort by the Taliban to curb women's rights and freedoms in the country.