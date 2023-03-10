Yeti recalls over 1.9 million coolers

Russell Stover recalls candies due to undeclared pecans
Russell Stover said the recall was initiated after learning candies with pecans were in the packaging for Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups.LEARN MORE
There have been 1,399 reports of the coolers' closure failing, prompting the recall.
Yeti is recalling several different types of coolers as their magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.
The following coolers are impacted by the recall:
- Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0
- Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler
- SideKick Dry Gear Case
Yeti has received 1,399 reports of the closures failing. There have been no reported injuries to date.
The coolers were sold at various retailers from March 2018 to January 2023.
Customers are encouraged to visit www.yeti.com for a replacement. Customers will also have the option of a refund in the form of a Yeti gift card.
