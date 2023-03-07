California cuts ties with Walgreens over abortion pill decision

Scripps News investigates: Abortion pill's safety record
Data from one study show erectile dysfunction drugs have a mortality rate of about four times greater than Mifeprex.LEARN MORE
Walgreens announced last week it would not distribute abortion pills in 20 states, following pressure from a group of conservative attorneys general.
California will no longer be doing business with Walgreens over the company's decision to not sell abortion pills in certain states.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the pharmacy chain's decision in a tweet, saying, "California won't be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done."
The announcement comes after the Walgreens announced it would not distribute mifepristone in 20 states following pressure from a group of conservative attorneys general:
- Andrew Bailey (Missouri)
- Steve Marshall (Alabama)
- Treg Taylor (Alaska)
- Tim Griffin (Arkansas)
- Ashley Moody (Florida)
- Chris Carr (Georgia)
- Todd Rokita (Indiana)
- Brenna Bird (Iowa)
-Daniel Cameron (Kentucky)
- Jeff Landry (Louisiana)
- Lynn Fitch (Mississippi)
- Austin Knudsen (Montana)
- Drew Wrigley (North Dakota)
- Dave Yost (Ohio)
- Gentner F. Drummond (Oklahoma)
- Alan Wilson (South Carolina)
- Marty Jackley (South Dakota)
- Ken Paxton (Texas)
- Sean D. Reyes (Utah)
- Patrick Morrisey (West Virginia)
Newsom has long been an outspoken advocate for abortion rights.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Newsom touted a new California website dedicated to locating and accessing abortion services.
He also ran a billboard campaign in seven GOP-led states where abortion bans are in effect directing people to the website.
Medication abortions now make up more than half of U.S. abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, mifepristone is used to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks.
The drug was approved by the FDA in 2000 and works by blocking a specific hormone the body needs to continue a pregnancy.
