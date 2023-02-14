Camilla, queen consort, cancels visits over COVID-19

Prince Harry reveals more about royal family in interviews
Prince Harry details his experience with his family in his new memoir, "Spare."LEARN MORE
Camilla's staff canceled her commitments for the rest of the week as she rests while recovering from symptoms similar to a common cold.
The U.K.'s Queen Consort Camilla tested positive for COVID-19, and though she was experiencing symptoms, she was reportedly in "good spirits."
Camilla's staff canceled her commitments for the rest of the week as she rests while recovering from symptoms similar to a common cold, the BBC reported.
The queen consort previously experienced a COVID-19 infection and is reportedly fully vaccinated, along with her husband, King Charles.
Her illness was originally described by Buckingham Palace as "seasonal" in nature, but it was later revealed Camilla tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both Camilla and King Charles have reportedly had their booster vaccinations. According to the BBC, around 1 million people in the United Kingdom experienced the coronavirus at the end of January, according to a national infection survey.
Prince Harry details his experience with his family in his new memoir, "Spare."LEARN MORE
A CDC panel worked with medical groups to develop an updated vaccine schedule for children and adults that now includes COVID-19 shots.By AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File
Those free at home COVID tests are expected to be a thing of the past after the emergency declaration ends.By Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP
This comes as lawmakers have already ended elements of the emergencies that kept millions of Americans insured during the pandemic.By Susan Walsh / AP
A lawsuit filed by Anthony Mitchell's family alleges that Walker County deputies kept him in a freezer for hours.
Oxford, Michigan, which is 75 miles east of the Michigan State University campus, had a school shooting less than 15 months ago.By Associated Press
Fox said the audience estimate includes the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL's digital sites.By Seth Wenig / AP