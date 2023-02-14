Camilla, queen consort, cancels visits over COVID-19

The U.K.'s Queen Consort Camilla tested positive for COVID-19, and though she was experiencing symptoms, she was reportedly in "good spirits."

Camilla's staff canceled her commitments for the rest of the week as she rests while recovering from symptoms similar to a common cold, the BBC reported.

The queen consort previously experienced a COVID-19 infection and is reportedly fully vaccinated, along with her husband, King Charles.

Her illness was originally described by Buckingham Palace as "seasonal" in nature, but it was later revealed Camilla tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both Camilla and King Charles have reportedly had their booster vaccinations. According to the BBC, around 1 million people in the United Kingdom experienced the coronavirus at the end of January, according to a national infection survey.