Climate change making the homeless population even more vulnerable

For homeless youth, sometimes finding a place to live isn't the answer
The goal of Street Youth Ministry, a nonprofit, is not to find teenagers housing, because many of them just don't want that.LEARN MORE
Americans who experience homelessness often feel the impacts of extreme weather events first.
More intense severe weather events fueled by climate change are disproportionately impacting homeless Americans, who are already more vulnerable to the elements while living outside.
As the president of Central Union Mission in Washington, D.C., Joe Mettimano sees how the weather dictates a lot of what his organization does, including how many people come through the doors. An average of 5,000 people rely on the shelter each month.
"People who are homeless, who prefer being outside, find it easier to sleep outside in the summertime versus cold and rain in the winter," Mettimano said.
The worse the weather, the more people who end up coming to shelters, looking for a dry or warm place to take refuge.
"People are people, and the weather impacts all of us in different ways," he added.
The goal of Street Youth Ministry, a nonprofit, is not to find teenagers housing, because many of them just don't want that.LEARN MORE
But climate change is creating more extreme weather events, putting those who are homeless in even more precarious positions.
America has experienced an urban flood event once every two to three days for the last 25 years. Climate change is only exacerbating the frequency of extreme flood events. The estimated 500,000 Americans who experience homelessness each year usually feel the impacts first.
"When there is more rain, more storms, more snowfall, hotter summers, it does put more demands on us," Mettimano said.
There’s a mental health aspect to all of this as well.
"It’s a very vulnerable place to be in. It’s also very dehumanizing when you’re sleeping in an alley and people won’t make eye contact with you, but the weather absolutely plays a role in all that. If you’re outside, you can sometimes find shelter under a bridge. It’s still cold. It’s still raining," Mettimano added.
To help those who are living out in the elements, Central Union Mission offers folks a wide range of preventive medical care, from dental checkups to doctor visits, all for free.
"We save lives every day because of work like that," Mettimano said.
Environmental changes due to climate change are pushing residents out of their neighborhoods, though many are ignoring the signs.By AP
A scientific assessment found recovery in progress, more than 35 years after the world agreed to stop producing a list of ozone-eating chemicals.By David Zalubowski / AP
Some Americans are now looking for the best places to retire for climate change. This would rule out Florida, the most popular state for retirees.By Scripps News
Japanese law allows capital punishment for murder, but experts say the death penalty usually is handed down for multiple killings.By Kyodo News via AP
In many cases these days, the price of a used two- or three-year-old car can rival the price of a brand-new version of the exact same car.By Gene J. Puskar / AP
The DOJ says City National Bank avoided marketing and underwriting mortgages in majority Black and Latino neighborhoods in Los Angeles County.By Stefanie Dazio / AP