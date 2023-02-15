Micro-dosing psychedelics is becoming increasingly popular

The latest trend for stressed out moms is going on a trip — and not the kind that may come to mind.

Micro-dosing psychedelics like mushrooms, or taking small amounts of the drug, has become increasingly popular, particularly among moms.

Micro-dosing is said to improve moods and decrease stress and anxiety.

However, Oregon and Colorado are the only states where psychedelics are legal.

Research is still being done on safety and effectiveness, but mushrooms are thought to be safe in low doses and have been used by indigenous peoples for centuries.

Brooke Novick is a licensed psychotherapist with Axis Mundi, a company that offers support for people interested in psychedelics. She spoke with Scripps News' "Morning Rush" to discuss the details of micro-dosing.