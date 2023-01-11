Congress

Rep. Santos refuses to resign following calls from NY Republicans

Republican leaders called for New York Rep. George Santos to immediately step down following accusations he lied about his past.

AP
Article by Scripps News Staff
SMS
January 11, 2023

New York Congressman George Santos is rebuffing calls from members of his own party to resign.

Nassau County GOP Chairman Joe Cairo joined dozens of other local leaders on Wednesday to demand that Rep. Santos step down.

"George Santos campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication," Cairo said.

Santos is accused of lying about his background and employment history during the 2022 campaign.

"He has no place in the Nassau county Republican committee, nor should he serve in public service nor as an elected official," Cairo said.

Santos was defiant in his response to the Nassau County GOP.

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians," Santos tweeted. "I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. I will NOT resign!"

Republican leadership in Washington has largely been quiet about Santos. His seat is important as Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Two House Democrats have requested that the House Ethics Committee investigate Santos' financial disclosure reports, which they call "sparse and perplexing."

