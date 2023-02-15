Starbucks CEO declines to testify before Senate Labor Committee

Starbucks workers begin 3-day strike for better working conditions
Strikes at 100 Starbucks stores caused some closures and some instances of reduced staff to keep things running.LEARN MORE
Lawmakers want Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to address allegations that the company has been actively engaged in union busting.
The CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, is refusing an invitation to testify before the Senate Labor Committee.
Lawmakers want Schultz to address allegations that Starbucks has been actively engaged in union busting. That's when companies put up roadblocks to keep their workers from forming a union to bargain for better pay and working conditions.
Strikes at 100 Starbucks stores caused some closures and some instances of reduced staff to keep things running.LEARN MORE
Starbucks sent a letter to the Labor Committee letting them know Schultz will be stepping down soon as interim CEO and that it would be better to wait until a new CEO is in place.
Starbucks operates nearly 16,000 stores in the United States.
Since 2021, employees at more than 250 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize.
During a video call to the World Government Summit, Musk said making sure Twitter can function remains the most important thing for him.By Kamran Jebreili / AP
The chain says the plant-based alternative tastes just like its original chicken sandwich.By AP
Disney is adding a fifth "Toy Story" film and a third "Frozen" film to its catalogue, according to CEO Bob Iger.By AP
David Balogun, who has already founded his own website development company, is one of the youngest people to graduate from high school.By Ronya Balogun
There are still questions about the huge plumes of smoke, persisting odors, reports of sick or dead animals and potential impact on drinking water.By Gene J. Puskar / AP
The sentencing hearing was disrupted briefly when he was charged by a man in the audience, who was quickly restrained.By Joshua Bessex / AP