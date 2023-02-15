Starbucks CEO declines to testify before Senate Labor Committee

The CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, is refusing an invitation to testify before the Senate Labor Committee.

Lawmakers want Schultz to address allegations that Starbucks has been actively engaged in union busting. That's when companies put up roadblocks to keep their workers from forming a union to bargain for better pay and working conditions.

From the archives Starbucks workers begin 3-day strike for better working conditions Strikes at 100 Starbucks stores caused some closures and some instances of reduced staff to keep things running. LEARN MORE

Starbucks sent a letter to the Labor Committee letting them know Schultz will be stepping down soon as interim CEO and that it would be better to wait until a new CEO is in place.

Starbucks operates nearly 16,000 stores in the United States.

Since 2021, employees at more than 250 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize.