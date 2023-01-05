Taylor Swift's Cat Ranks 3rd Among The World’s Richest Pets

Cats Know Your Voice And Can Tell When You're Talking To Them
Research just proved what a lot of cat owners already know —they're not as aloof as people think they are.LEARN MORE
As famous and wealthy as this fluff ball may sound, Olivia Benson is not the richest pet.
What if we told you a cat is worth more money than your entire household income?
A new survey by "All About Cats" used Instagram analytics to determine the potential income per social media post for animals on the platform.
Taylor Swift's cat, Olivia Benson, ranked as the third richest pet in the world.
The Scottish Fold’s net worth? A whopping $97 million.
One of Olivia’s most famous Instagram posts on Swift’s account has 2.3 million likes, and she has been seen in several commercials and music videos with her human.
As famous and wealthy this fluff ball may sound, another feline beat her to the 2nd spot by $3 million more.
Social media influencer Nala Cat has 4.4 million followers on Instagram, making her a Guinness World Records holder and giving her a net worth of $100 million.
And while cats rule, the numbers don’t lie.
According to the survey, a German Shepherd known as Gunther VI – owned by media company Gunther Corporation – has a jaw-dropping net worth of $500 million. From this we can presume that a dog will always be a man’s best friend.
Research just proved what a lot of cat owners already know —they're not as aloof as people think they are.LEARN MORE
The Mexican free-tailed bats that roost at Houston's Waugh Bridge went into shock when temperatures plunged below freezing last week.By AP
Pets for Life works in 43 states, to get pet care to places where people experience poverty or lack access to veterinary care.By Scripps National
Here are some tips to keep pets and other animals safe amid record-breaking cold temperatures.By David Zalubowski / AP
Knowing a few key things about how scammers operate will help you protect yourself.By Nam Y. Huh / AP
Experts are offering tips on how to include the entire family in New Year's resolutions to eat healthier.By Storyblocks
CES 2023 is unveiling the future of technology as companies of all sizes come together to showcase their newest innovations.By Rick Bowmer / AP