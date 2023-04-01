Donald Trump spends day at golf club days before being arraigned

Less than 48 hours after a Manhattan grand jury handed down an indictment against former President Donald Trump, a motorcade departed his Mar-a-Lago estate and arrived at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"This is pretty much a typical Trump flag-waving crowd," said Trump supporter Greg Aselbekian.

Trump fans rallied outside the golf course to show their support for the former president.

"We still support President Trump, and it’s just another day to celebrate him and let him know that we have his back," said Aselbekian.

Trump sent his supporters free MAGA hats.

"I also want him to see us, to know that we stand with him, and he’s got millions of people around the world standing with him because we know the truth," said Trump supporter Mona Osborne.

Supporters cheered as Trump left the golf course; he even gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

Trump's lawyer says the former president was initially asked by the Manhattan District Attorney to turn himself in on Friday but said the Secret Service needed more time to prepare.

Trump is facing many charges for business fraud. Sources familiar with the case tell the Associated Press that at least one charge is a felony offense, but Scripps News has not independently verified this information.

Explainer: What is a grand jury indictment? As a grand jury issues an indictment against Donald Trump, we explain what that term means. LEARN MORE

"We have to remember that the presumption of innocence continues in this case; we will have to wait for the facts," said former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The investigation launched by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg centers on an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in late 2016, just days before the 2016 presidential election. The money aimed to stop Daniels’ from going public about an alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier.

Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy tweeted in part, "Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account."

Trump denies any wrongdoing and took to Truth Social Friday to call the case a "witch hunt," but Daniels is fighting back; she says she’s committed to getting the truth out.

"I get in these moments where I get emotional. I'm like, I wish I'd never done this. This is so stupid. But I'd still do the same things because it was the right thing to do," said Daniels.

Democrats also weighed in.

"This isn’t anything to celebrate, nor is it anything to vilify. This is our system. We have to allow this process to play out. It is a further example that no man or woman is above or below the law," said Rep. Jason Crow (D-Aurora, CO).

This indictment marks a historic moment, and Trump is expected to surrender early next week. He will be arraigned Tuesday in the Manhattan Criminal Court, and he will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken.